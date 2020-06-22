Broker News

June 22, 2020

AFG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The broker has reviewed the potential earnings contribution for Australian Finance Group assuming the merger with Connective go ahead. The Court still needs to resolve a dispute between Connective shareholders but the broker estimates 17.6% earnings accretion fom the merger pre revenue synergies in FY22.

Outperform retained and target rises to $2.34 from $1.93 despite the broker not yet incorporating the merger into its earnings forecasts, pending the legal outcome.

Sector: Banks.

Target price is $2.34.Current Price is $1.96. Difference: $0.38 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AFG meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

