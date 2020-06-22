AFG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

The broker has reviewed the potential earnings contribution for Australian Finance Group assuming the merger with Connective go ahead. The Court still needs to resolve a dispute between Connective shareholders but the broker estimates 17.6% earnings accretion fom the merger pre revenue synergies in FY22.

Outperform retained and target rises to $2.34 from $1.93 despite the broker not yet incorporating the merger into its earnings forecasts, pending the legal outcome.

Sector: Banks.

Target price is $2.34.Current Price is $1.96. Difference: $0.38 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AFG meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).