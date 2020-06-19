Markets

June 19, 2020

Next Week At A Glance

By Greg Peel | More Articles by Greg Peel

Stock markets here and in the US haven’t lost their volatility but they have now lost direction. Wall Street appears to have recovered to a point investors feel is probably enough ahead of actual economic data confirmation, and ahead of the June quarter earnings season beginning in July, while knowing the Fed has its back.

The story is not much different in Australia, other than we haven’t recovered as much (no Big Tech) while still following Wall Street around like a lost puppy.

One fear would be Wall Street finally caving to an out of control case-count in the US, and us dutifully following despite not having the same problem.

Next week the US will see May numbers for home sales, durable goods orders, consumer sentiment and personal income & spending, along with a flash estimate of the June manufacturing PMI.

Similar estimates will be released across the globe.

The RBNZ holds a policy meeting next week, and the N-word has been touted (negative).

The RBA governor speaks on Monday but otherwise the Australian economic highlight next week will be a preliminary estimate of May trade numbers.

Metcash ((MTS)) will publish full-year earnings, Transurban ((TCL)) will provide a quarterly update and CSR ((CSR)) holds its AGM.

Greg Peel

About Greg Peel

Greg Peel joined Macquarie Bank in 1986 and acquired trading experience in equities, currency, fixed income and commodities derivatives, ultimately being appointed director of equity derivatives trading. He later published In With The Smart Money (a plain English guide to the mysterious world of financial markets and derivatives) and acted as a consultant to boutique investment funds. In 2004 Greg joined FNArena as a contributing writer. He is now a director and principal of the company. Greg compliments the journalistic background of the FNArena team with lengthy experience as a financial markets proprietary trader.

View more articles by Greg Peel →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: Aussie Shares Lift By 1%

Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Up 52 Points

Overnight: Sideways

AM Report: US Sharemarkets Were Mixed On Thursday

Evening Report: US Sharemarkets Were Mixed On Thursday

Lunch Report: Aussie Shares Tumble On Jobs Report