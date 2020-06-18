Broker News

June 18, 2020

JMS – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

First-quarter production was stronger than Macquarie expected while sales were affected by shipments being rolled over into the second quarter.

Mining has now ramped back up following the pandemic-led curtailment and operations have since outperformed monthly targets. Macquarie finds the dividend yield attractive and retains an Outperform rating. Target is $0.35.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $0.35.Current Price is $0.26. Difference: $0.09 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If JMS meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

