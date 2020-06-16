Broker News

June 16, 2020

BSL – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

UBS updates modeling following a trough in earnings that appears shallower than previously expected. The broker now assesses the risk/reward is balanced and retains a Neutral rating.

US automotive manufacturers are slowly ramping up, although idled mills are coming back on line. In Australia a minimal impact from the pandemic is expected and market share momentum is intact.

Meanwhile, Australian detached construction is holding up well and Colorbond is outperforming the market, a trend the broker expects will continue. Target is raised to $11.50 from $10.50.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $11.50.Current Price is $11.54. Difference: ($0.04) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BSL meets the UBS target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

