Broker News

June 16, 2020

IPL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Macquarie lifts forecasts for the Australian dollar and, whilst in isolation this is negative for reported earnings, a stronger currency is usually correlated positively with higher global fertiliser prices.

This is also then supportive of the Incitec Pivot share price, which is currently lagging global peers. Macquarie retains an Outperform rating and reduces the target to $2.60 from $2.80.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $2.60.Current Price is $1.89. Difference: $0.71 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IPL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

OPC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BSL – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

RWC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

SVW – UBS rates the stock as Buy

WAF – Macquarie rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

NCM – UBS rates the stock as Buy