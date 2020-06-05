Broker News

June 5, 2020

OML – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse found little detail in the AGM update. The broker assesses near-term volatility is highly likely. Moreover, consensus estimates appear “toppy” for 2021.

Nevertheless, the valuation appears undemanding and the broker retains an Outperform rating. Target is raised to $1.29 from $1.25.

Sector: Media.

Target price is $1.29.Current Price is $1.11. Difference: $0.18 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If OML meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BSL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SEK – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

BSL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SEK – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

AYS – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

ARF – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform