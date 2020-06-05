OML – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

Credit Suisse found little detail in the AGM update. The broker assesses near-term volatility is highly likely. Moreover, consensus estimates appear “toppy” for 2021.

Nevertheless, the valuation appears undemanding and the broker retains an Outperform rating. Target is raised to $1.29 from $1.25.

Sector: Media.

Target price is $1.29.Current Price is $1.11. Difference: $0.18 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If OML meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).