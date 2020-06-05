BSL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

At current levels the market is pricing in depressed FY20/21 earnings in perpetuity, Credit Suisse assesses, which is unrealistic.

Trading is challenged but the broker considers there is a clear opportunity for even partial restoration of what could be considered reasonable mid-cycle trading.

Outperform rating and $12.80 target maintained.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $12.80.Current Price is $12.21. Difference: $0.59 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BSL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).