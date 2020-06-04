SEK – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

The company has signalled the upcoming changes to contract structure, effective July 1. Concessions will cease and recruiters/corporates on subscriptions will transfer back to minimum dollar commitments.

Contract periods will be reduced to 6 months from 12 months. UBS makes no changes to estimates at this stage and retains a Neutral rating and $15.25 target.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

Target price is $15.25.Current Price is $20.65. Difference: ($5.40) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SEK meets the UBS target it will return approximately -35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).