Broker News

June 4, 2020

BSL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

At current levels the market is pricing in depressed FY20/21 earnings in perpetuity, Credit Suisse assesses, which is unrealistic.

Trading is challenged but the broker considers there is a clear opportunity for even partial restoration of what could be considered reasonable mid-cycle trading.

Outperform rating and $12.80 target maintained.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $12.80.Current Price is $11.96. Difference: $0.84 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BSL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SEK – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

AYS – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

ARF – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

ANZ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

TWE – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ALX – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold from Add