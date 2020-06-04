AYS – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

The company will acquire 77,000 mobile subscribers from Optus for $15.8m. Macquarie expects the transaction will be modestly accretive in FY21. Amaysim has also reiterated FY20 guidance for underlying operating earnings of $33-39m.

Macquarie envisages value for shareholders on the assumption that the company can unlock strategic value in its subscriber base and retains an Outperform rating. Target is $0.64.

Sector: Telecommunication Services.

Target price is $0.64.Current Price is $0.42. Difference: $0.22 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AYS meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).