Broker News

June 4, 2020

AYS – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The company will acquire 77,000 mobile subscribers from Optus for $15.8m. Macquarie expects the transaction will be modestly accretive in FY21. Amaysim has also reiterated FY20 guidance for underlying operating earnings of $33-39m.

Macquarie envisages value for shareholders on the assumption that the company can unlock strategic value in its subscriber base and retains an Outperform rating. Target is $0.64.

Sector: Telecommunication Services.

Target price is $0.64.Current Price is $0.42. Difference: $0.22 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AYS meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BSL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SEK – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

ARF – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

ANZ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

TWE – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ALX – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold from Add