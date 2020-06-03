Broker News

June 3, 2020

TWE – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse’s channel checks indicate the luxury wine market in China is not showing any meaningful sign of recovery. Business people appear unprepared to gather and “banquet”.

Home consumption is improving but luxury purchases are not being made. Hence, demand for Penfolds is soft and it may take time to absorb the quantities in the market.

Hence, the broker suspects Treasury Wine may curtail shipments to China for the first half.

If the market takes longer to recover, restructuring and bad debt charges may be necessary, in the broker’s view.

Neutral rating retained. Target is reduced to $9.35 from $10.85.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

Target price is $9.35.Current Price is $10.06. Difference: ($0.71) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TWE meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ARF – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

ANZ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

ALX – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold from Add

SDF – UBS rates the stock as Initiation of coverage with Buy

SGR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

APT – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold from Add