Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Fixed Interest LITs Maintaining Income Yields

Fixed Interest LITs Maintaining Income Yields

Fixed interest Listed Investment Trusts (LITs) provide investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of a wide range of various income assets. These include domestic and off-shore tradeable and non-tradeable debt securities, Asset-Backed Securities (ABS), Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS), as well as private loans. Each of the 5 fixed interest LITs in this report aim to pay monthly income distributions, and each has maintained a strong level of income amidst the recent months of volatility.

For full details refer to the detailed report below or click here to download your copy.