Broker News

May 29, 2020

ALX – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The company has announced a $420m placement to be used for repayment of the corporate debt facility, which UBS assesses removes some risk and simplifies the holding structure for the 31% stake in APRR.

The broker increases the assumed recovery in traffic on the motorway and also lowers the cost of equity assumptions. Updated disclosure and traffic trade shows a significant recovery through May.

Despite the first half being profitable, no dividend is assumed for this period. Neutral maintained. Target is raised to $6.35 from $5.55.

Sector: Transportation.

Target price is $6.35.Current Price is $6.70. Difference: ($0.35) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALX meets the UBS target it will return approximately -6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

STO – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

WEB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

ANN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CSL – Citi rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

ALQ – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

AIZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral