Broker News

May 28, 2020

CSL – Citi rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

With the shares having underperformed the broader market by no less than -19% over the month past, including a noticeable drubbing in yesterday’s session, Citi analysts have upgraded CSL to Buy from Neutral.

The analysts note the global race for a covid-19 vaccine is running in full force now. CSL may or may not get involved with a successful end product, but financial implications should be benign, in case a competitor wins the prize, concludes Citi.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

Target price is $334.00.Current Price is $288.00. Difference: $46.00 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CSL meets the Citi target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ANN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

ALQ – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

AIZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral

MTS – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

SXY – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

SFR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform