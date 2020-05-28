Broker News

May 28, 2020

ALQ – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

FY20 net profit was slightly ahead of UBS estimates. The company has reiterated recent commentary regarding trading and provided no formal FY21 guidance.

UBS notes the company has already reduced its global personnel by -15%, which indicates it is preparing for sharply lower activity levels, as witnessed in April and into May.

The broker still forecasts FY21 earnings (EBIT) to decline -26%. ALS has is taken $90m in goodwill impairments across the Latin American life sciences and industrial businesses, related to the pandemic and depressed oil markets.

Neutral rating maintained. Target rises to $7.30 from $6.70.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

Target price is $7.30.Current Price is $7.19. Difference: $0.11 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALQ meets the UBS target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ANN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CSL – Citi rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

AIZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral

MTS – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

SXY – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

SFR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform