Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Whitefield Increases Final Dividend 2.5% YoY

Whitefield increases final dividend 2.5% YoY

This week Whitefield Limited (WHF) reported its year-end 31 March 2020 Preliminary Final Report. WHF reported a year-on-year (YoY) decrease in investment revenue and net profit of 2.6% and 9.0%, respectively. WHF has classified long-term investments at ‘fair value through other comprehensive investments’. Total comprehensive loss for the year was $25.5m compared to a $29.3m profit in FY19. The net increase in cash and cash equivalents was $45.7m.

LSF up ~70% from 2020 low, net exposure at 100%

At the end of April the L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF) had recorded a portfolio net exposure of 100% which is above the typical exposure of 30% to 90% as stated by the company. The typical exposure is a guide only.

