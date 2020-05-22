ALL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

First-half net profit was down -13% to $368m but Macquarie envisages a path for net profit to exceed $1bn in FY22, supported by gains in market share, both in land-based games and digital.

Land-based casino revenues are generally resilient, the broker points out, and likely to rebound quickly. M&A would also accelerate an earnings recovery and the broker considers Aristocrat Leisure well placed in terms of liquidity.

Outperform rating maintained. Target is reduced to $29.50 from $32.00.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $29.50.Current Price is $26.29. Difference: $3.21