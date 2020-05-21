The Short Report

Summary:

Week ending May 14, 2020

Last week saw the ASX200 run up to a peak mid-week before falling back from whence it came.

Changes in short movements last week were as benign as the net index movement, with no stock seeing a short position change of one percentage point or more.

Since bouncing roughly half way back from the March nadir, the market appears now to have moved into a generally sideways, No Idea phase. That phase is also reflected in short trading.

Red and green below reflect nothing more than minimal bracket creep. Nothing more to add.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

MYR 14.8

GXY 13.1

ORE 11.4

No changes

9.0-9.9

JBH, PLS, CUV, SUL, BOQ

In: SUL, BOQ Out: Z1P, ING

8.0-8.9%

ING, Z1P, NEA

In: ING, Z1P, NEA Out: SUL, BOQ, CTD

7.0-7.9%

SEK, CTD, BEN, PPT, PGH

In: CTD Out: NEA, CGF, HVN, NCZ

6.0-6.9%

MTS, NCZ, HVN, CGF, SGM, MYX

In: NCZ, HVN, CGF, MYX

5.0-5.9%

NEC, GWA, LYC, CLH, BUB, PNV, CLQ, BIN, BKL, SYR, LOV, AMP

In: BIN, LOV Out: FLT, RSG, IFL

