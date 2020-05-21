Markets

May 21, 2020

The Short Report

By Rudi Filapek | More Articles by Rudi Filapek

Summary:

Week ending May 14, 2020

Last week saw the ASX200 run up to a peak mid-week before falling back from whence it came.

Changes in short movements last week were as benign as the net index movement, with no stock seeing a short position change of one percentage point or more.

Since bouncing roughly half way back from the March nadir, the market appears now to have moved into a generally sideways, No Idea phase. That phase is also reflected in short trading.

Red and green below reflect nothing more than minimal bracket creep. Nothing more to add.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
MYR   14.8
GXY   13.1
ORE    11.4

No changes

9.0-9.9

JBH, PLS, CUV, SUL, BOQ

In: SUL, BOQ                        Out: Z1P, ING

8.0-8.9%

ING, Z1P, NEA

In: ING, Z1P, NEA    Out: SUL, BOQ, CTD

7.0-7.9%

SEK, CTD, BEN, PPT, PGH

In: CTD                       Out: NEA, CGF, HVN, NCZ

6.0-6.9%

MTS, NCZ, HVN, CGF, SGM, MYX

In: NCZ, HVN, CGF, MYX

5.0-5.9%

NEC, GWA, LYC, CLH, BUB, PNV, CLQ, BIN, BKL, SYR, LOV, AMP

In: BIN, LOV             Out: FLT, RSG, IFL

Movers & Shakers

See above.

ASX20 Short Positions (%)

CODE LAST WEEK WEEK BEFORE CODE LAST WEEK WEEK BEFORE
AMC 1.4 1.2 NCM 0.4 0.4
ANZ 0.5 0.5 RIO 2.3 2.3
BHP 4.8 4.7 SCG 0.5 0.5
BXB 0.4 0.2 SUN 0.6 0.7
CBA 0.6 0.6 TCL 0.9 0.8
CSL 0.2 0.2 TLS 0.2 0.2
GMG 0.8 0.8 WBC 0.6 0.6
IAG 0.5 0.5 WES 0.6 0.5
MQG 0.5 0.4 WOW 0.4 0.4
NAB 0.6 0.5 WPL 1.3 1.4
Rudi Filapek

About Rudi Filapek

Rudi Filapek-Vandyck is approaching three decades as an active journalist. During the nineties, Rudi successfully built a financial news wire in Europe. After arriving in Australia in 2000, he worked on several projects before founding FNArena.

View more articles by Rudi Filapek →

More Related Articles

Evening Report: ASX Snaps Four Day Winning Streak

Lunch Report: ASX200 Consolidates After Four Days Of Gains

Australia…1 Hour In… ASX Up 18 Points

AM Report: ASX200 Poised For A 5th Day Of Gains

Overnight: Nifty Fifty

ABS Confirms Retail Sales Carnage