Etfs

May 20, 2020

Bell Potter April ETF Report – ETF Trading On The Rise

By William Gormly | More Articles by William Gormly

ETF trading has increased significantly over the past 3 months, with average daily value traded in March and April exceeding $770m and $460m, respectively.

Despite the sell-off that has occurred in 2020, funds have stayed in the ETFs with each month recording positive net inflows. There are a variety of ETFs that can assist investors gaining exposure to a range of investment classes to diversify and ass stability to portfolios during periods of high volatility.

Active ETFs have experienced an increase in demand in comparison to the more widely used Passive and Smart Beta (factor-based) ETFs. Despite being less than 10% of the total ASX ETF fund size, Active ETFs recorded the highest net inflows in March. Net inflows here have been into BetaShares ETFs that provide downside protection (BBOZ, BEAR & BBUS), as well as the Magellan funds (MGE, MHG & MICH) that provide investors exposure to a high quality global asset manager.

For full details refer to the detailed report below or click here to download your copy.

William Gormly

About William Gormly

William Gormly is an ETF/LIC Specialist at Bell Potter Securities. Will provides comprehensive coverage of the ETF and LIC sectors, producing a range of highly regarded reports covering investment fundamentals, asset class structure and cost, and the role of managed investments in portfolios.

View more articles by William Gormly →

More Related Articles

Bell Potter March ETF Report – A Slippery Slope

Global ETFs – Factoring In Alternative Market Exposures

Bell Potter: Watch Out For Widening Spreads, February ETF Flows & Performance

Investing For Income In The Current Decade

Bell Potter: January ETF Flows & Performance

Low Carbon Investing Without Compromising Returns