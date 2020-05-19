LICs

May 19, 2020

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Pengana Updates International LIC Mandate

By William Gormly | More Articles by William Gormly

On Wednesday 13 May Pengana International Equities Limited (PIA) provided an update to the market that it is well placed to deliver a fully franked final dividend later in the calendar year. This will likely not be confirmed or approved by the Board until they meet in August. Last year the company announced a reset of the annual dividend to 5cps (previously 7cps) which has PIA currently trading on a fully franked net and gross yield of 4.8% and 6.9%, respectively.

