Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Pengana Updates International LIC Mandate

On Wednesday 13 May Pengana International Equities Limited (PIA) provided an update to the market that it is well placed to deliver a fully franked final dividend later in the calendar year. This will likely not be confirmed or approved by the Board until they meet in August. Last year the company announced a reset of the annual dividend to 5cps (previously 7cps) which has PIA currently trading on a fully franked net and gross yield of 4.8% and 6.9%, respectively.

