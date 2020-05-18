PPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Improving fund flows in April indicates to Credit Suisse that assumptions were too conservative. The broker now upgrades FY20 estimates by 2% and FY21-22 Buy 9-12%.

Ongoing uncertainty is expected to affect the investment management division. The broker retains a Neutral rating and raises the target to $27 and $26.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $27.00.Current Price is $29.00. Difference: ($2.00) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PPT meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).