Broker News

May 18, 2020

PPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Improving fund flows in April indicates to Credit Suisse that assumptions were too conservative. The broker now upgrades FY20 estimates by 2% and FY21-22 Buy 9-12%.

Ongoing uncertainty is expected to affect the investment management division. The broker retains a Neutral rating and raises the target to $27 and $26.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $27.00.Current Price is $29.00. Difference: ($2.00) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PPT meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BRG – Macquarie rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

OPC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BRG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

UMG – Macquarie rates the stock as No Rating

DXS – Citi rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy

FLT – Macquarie rates the stock as Resume Coverage with Neutral