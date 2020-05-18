Shares

May 18, 2020

Kinetiko Energy (ASX:KKO) To Be Reinstated To The ASX Today

The long-awaited suspension of trading in the securities of Kinetiko Energy Limited (KKO) will be lifted from the commencement of trading on Monday, 18 May 2020, following KKO demonstrating compliance with listing rule 12.2.

About the Company

Kinetiko Energy is an energy exploration business, solely focused on advanced sandstone gas and coal bed methane (CBM) discovery and commercialisation in an energy challenged Republic of South Africa.

The Company holds a dominant land position and is the largest continuous landholder within proven and highly prospective Permian Age Coal Fields covering 7,000km2 with 4,604 km2 on granted exploration rights.

The Company is planning to release an Investor Update following reinstatement.

