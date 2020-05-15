BRG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

Breville Group’s equity raising provides flexibility and also enables the company to invest in international expansion and new product development, Credit Suisse notes.

Sales growth for the first four months of the second half was stronger than the broker expected although there was some deceleration in March/April.

Forecasts are upgraded to better reflect recent trading and the target is raised to $20.27 from $16.16. Outperform rating maintained.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $20.27.Current Price is $19.95. Difference: $0.32 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BRG meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).