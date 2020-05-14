Broker News

May 14, 2020

QUB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Reports that the Chinese government is seeking to imposed tariffs on Australian beef, barley and other exports signals to Credit Suisse there may be a hit to container volumes.

The broker estimates around 20% of export container volumes handled by Qube Holdings are destined for China.

Still, the broker makes no changes to estimates, suspecting the trade tensions will be temporary. Instead, the main risks to the Outperform rating stem from a deep recession and weak take-up at Moorebank. Target is $2.80.

Sector: Transportation.

Target price is $2.80.Current Price is $2.46. Difference: $0.34 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If QUB meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

FLT – Macquarie rates the stock as Resume Coverage with Neutral

AST – UBS rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy

AQG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

KMD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

SUN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

CIM – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral