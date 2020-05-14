Broker News

May 14, 2020

AST – UBS rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Underlying net profit in FY20 beat UBS estimates. The broker estimates the current pandemic relief package reduces FY21 revenue by around -1.5%.

However, the bigger issue arises from the recent rule change proposed by the regulator to extend retailer payment terms to networks to six months, from 10 days.

This could strain FY21 working capital if applied in Victoria. With credit metrics under pressure until capital is raised, UBS downgrades to Neutral from Buy. Target is raised to $1.90 from $1.85.

Sector: Utilities.

Target price is $1.90.Current Price is $1.94. Difference: ($0.04) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AST meets the UBS target it will return approximately -2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

FLT – Macquarie rates the stock as Resume Coverage with Neutral

QUB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

AQG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

KMD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

SUN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

CIM – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral