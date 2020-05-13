AQG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

Alacer Gold and SSR Mining have announced a merger, whereby Alacer Gold shareholders will receive 43% of the equity in the combined business.

No quantitative synergy benefits were highlighted by management, beyond $5-10m in office costs.

UBS notes both companies have strong balance sheet and the main benefits of the merger would probably stem from a lower cost of capital.

The broker retains a Buy rating and $9.50 target.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $9.50.Current Price is $8.47. Difference: $1.03 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AQG meets the UBS target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).