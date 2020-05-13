Broker News

May 13, 2020

AQG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Alacer Gold and SSR Mining have announced a merger, whereby Alacer Gold shareholders will receive 43% of the equity in the combined business.

No quantitative synergy benefits were highlighted by management, beyond $5-10m in office costs.

UBS notes both companies have strong balance sheet and the main benefits of the merger would probably stem from a lower cost of capital.

The broker retains a Buy rating and $9.50 target.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $9.50.Current Price is $8.47. Difference: $1.03 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AQG meets the UBS target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

KMD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

SUN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

CIM – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

Z1P – UBS rates the stock as Buy

SUN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

MQG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform