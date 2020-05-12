LICs

May 12, 2020

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Global Growth Focused To IT & Health Care

Information Technology (IT) and Health Care have been two of the top-performing global sectors in 2020 so far, showing greater resilience amidst the global equity sell-off in the first quarter. US IT and Health Care sectors recorded relatively outperformance over the S&P 500 Index of 7.7% and 6.9%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020¹. Each of the 2 LICs that are highlighted below are currently overweight these two sectors against the MSCI All Country World Index, which has a weight of ~19% in IT and ~13% in Health Care.

