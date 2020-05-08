Economics

May 8, 2020

Trade Surplus Balloons As Commodity Exports Power On

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Solid growth in mineral exports and lower imports due to coronavirus-affected supply chains has resulted in Australia’s trade surplus more than doubling in March to a seasonally adjusted $10.6 billion.

It was the 27th consecutive month of trade balances and the largest ever for a month.

The surge took the trade balance to $19.5 billion for the quarter, a record.

The result bettered market expectations, analysts had forecast a surplus of about $6 billion.

The economy recorded a trade surplus of $3.86 billion in February and a $5.04 billion surplus in January.

Exports of goods and services rose $5.55 billion, or 15% to a record $42.4 billion, according to trade data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Australia Balance of Trade

The drivers were a jump in non-rural exports – iron ore, coal and LNG of 15% or $3.540 billion, while exports of non-monetary gold surged to $2.474 billion (15%). Rural exports rose 7% and service credits fell by more than $700 million or 9%.

Imports slumped 4% or more than $1.17 billion to just over $31.8 billion, the lowest they have been since November 2017.

That’s a sign of the underlying weakness in Australia and an early sign of the impact COVID-19 was having in the closing weeks of March on domestic demand as shops, importers, and wholesalers closed down.

Glenn Dyer

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

China Exports Unexpectedly Rise While Imports Slump

Record Sales But Fortunes Diverge For Retailers

Why Australia May Come Through This Period Of Global Misery Better Than Most

RBA Reverts To Wait & See Mode As Dim Economic Data Rolls In

Building Approvals Surprise As Job Ads Crater

The Coronavirus Is Tearing At The Fragilities Of Italy And The Eurozone