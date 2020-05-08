Markets

May 8, 2020

Next Week At A Glance

By Greg Peel | More Articles by Greg Peel

After we get through US non-farm payrolls tonight, next week brings Australia’s own disaster story on Thursday as April jobs numbers are released. Wednesday brings the March quarter wage price index, but this will be rather old news.

We’ll also see March housing finance data and the NAB business and Westpac consumer (lack of) confidence surveys.

China reports April inflation data and at week’s end, monthly industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment numbers.

The RBNZ meets on Wednesday.

The UK and eurozone will report March quarter GDPs.

The US will see April inflation data, industrial production, retail sales and a flash estimate of May manufacturing PMI, along with fortnightly consumer sentiment.

The local out-of-cycle earnings result season steps up in pace next week with reports from Cimic ((CIM)), Graincorp ((GNC)), CSR ((CSR)), Incitec Pivot ((IPL)) and Xero ((XRO)), among others.

Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) provides a quarterly update to book-end the bank reporting season. CBA has already paid its interim dividend, thus there will no no reduction/deferral as directed by APRA until the bank reports full year earnings in September, unless the board decides to pre-empt.

GPT Group ((GPT)) and Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)) hold AGMs.

Greg Peel

About Greg Peel

Greg Peel joined Macquarie Bank in 1986 and acquired trading experience in equities, currency, fixed income and commodities derivatives, ultimately being appointed director of equity derivatives trading. He later published In With The Smart Money (a plain English guide to the mysterious world of financial markets and derivatives) and acted as a consultant to boutique investment funds. In 2004 Greg joined FNArena as a contributing writer. He is now a director and principal of the company. Greg compliments the journalistic background of the FNArena team with lengthy experience as a financial markets proprietary trader.

View more articles by Greg Peel →

