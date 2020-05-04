Broker News

May 4, 2020

RWC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Credit Suisse assesses the company’s update is, on the whole, a “good result”. The broker suspects it underestimated a spike in DIY sales and omitted the boost from promotional activities.

The broker moderates its expectations of a decline in the fourth quarter but leaves FY20-21 estimates unchanged. Neutral rating and $2.70 target maintained.

Sector: Capital Goods.

Target price is $2.70.Current Price is $2.51. Difference: $0.19 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RWC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

