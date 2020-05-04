AQG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

March quarter production and financial metrics were either ahead or in line with UBS forecasts.

The broker assesses the company’s 10-year vision for production of 300-400,000 ounces per annum is not yet underscored by technical detail, and therefore not priced in.

The broker retains a Buy rating and raises the target to $9.50 from $9.00.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $9.50.Current Price is $7.60. Difference: $1.90 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AQG meets the UBS target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).