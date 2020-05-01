Broker News

May 1, 2020

NCM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Newcrest is raising $1-1.1bn in equity with the placement issue price at a -7.0% discount to the last traded price. Proceeds of $704m will be used to acquire the gold streaming and financing of Fruta del Norte, the Ecuadorian gold mine in which the company has 32% equity share.

The remainder of the proceeds will be used for corporate business. Credit Suisse questions the strategic rationale in raising dilutive capital to fund the non-core gold financing/streaming arrangement. Nevertheless, from a pure financial standpoint acknowledges it makes sense.

Credit Suisse retains a Neutral rating and raises the target to $26.25 from $25.25.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $26.25.Current Price is $27.54. Difference: ($1.29) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NCM meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

