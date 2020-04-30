Where Are The Opportunities In Australian Small-Caps?

Sam Twidale, Portfolio Manager for the DNR Capital Australian Emerging Companies Fund, explains why he believes recent volatility in equity markets has provided some excellent opportunities in the smaller cap sector.

Key points in the video:

The indiscriminate effect recent volatility has had on Australian small-cap stocks

The short-term focus investors seem to be adopting at the moment and the opportunities this has created

The importance DNR Capital places on long-term cashflow and other fundamentals for these types of companies

How DNR is positioning itself for the post-COVID world and the changes they foresee in some key elements of how business will be conducted from this point on

Why DNR still likes companies such as Nanosonics (ASX: NAN), Breville Group (ASX: BRG), IDP Education (ASX: IEL), Bravura Solutions (ASX: BVS), Megaport (ASX: MP1), Tyro Payments (ASX: TYR) and Credit Corp (ASX: CCP)

Sam Twidale has over 15 years of investment experience and joined DNR Capital in September 2017, having previously worked as a European portfolio manager at Schroders in London for over seven years. Prior to this he worked at Citigroup in London as an equity research analyst covering the resources sector. He commenced his career in the advisory division of PriceWaterhouse Coopers in Brisbane. Sam has a Bachelor of Economics and Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Queensland, a Graduate Certificate in Business Administration from the Queensland University of Technology, and is a CFA charter holder.