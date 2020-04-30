COVID-19 And The Implications For Dividends

Scott Kelly, Manager of the DNR Capital Australian Equities Income Portfolio, provides an update on how the Portfolio has been faring and his firm’s outlook for dividends in the Australian equity market.

Key points in the video:

the potential implications of COVID-19 on future dividends and the reasons behind them

some insights into the current state of the Australian banking industry and where it might head from here

Why DNR Capital remains underweight banks and their preferred picks in the sector

Some potential dividend safe havens such as BHP (ASX: BHP), RIO (ASX: RIO), Aurizon Holdings (ASX: AZJ) and Wesfarmers (ASX: WES)

What actions DNR Capital has been undertaking in light of recent developments and some strategies and expectations for the future

Scott Kelly joined DNR Capital in August 2015 and is Portfolio Manager for the Australian Equities Income Portfolio. He is also responsible for the investment research of the telecommunications, transport, IT, utilities and infrastructure sectors. Scott, who has more than 16 years’ investment experience, holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Queensland and is a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand, a CFA charter holder and a Graduate member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.