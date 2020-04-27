RMD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ResMed reports its March quarter results on May 1. Credit Suisse expects third-quarter revenue growth of 6%.

The pandemic is expected to have a minor impact on the quarter, with significant disruption only occurring in the last two weeks and strong trends in January and February.

The broker forecasts 10% US mask growth and 3% US device growth. Neutral rating maintained. Target is raised to $25.50 from $25.10.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $25.50.Current Price is $24.89. Difference: $0.61 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RMD meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).