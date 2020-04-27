Broker News

April 27, 2020

RMD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

ResMed reports its March quarter results on May 1. Credit Suisse expects third-quarter revenue growth of 6%.

The pandemic is expected to have a minor impact on the quarter, with significant disruption only occurring in the last two weeks and strong trends in January and February.

The broker forecasts 10% US mask growth and 3% US device growth. Neutral rating maintained. Target is raised to $25.50 from $25.10.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $25.50.Current Price is $24.89. Difference: $0.61 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RMD meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

IFM – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ALX – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

JBH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

AST – UBS rates the stock as Buy

AWC – Macquarie rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

AFG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform