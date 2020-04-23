Myer Extends Store Closures To Mid-May

Myer, the department store chain, has joined Premier Investments, its biggest shareholder, in delaying the re-opening of its stores until mid-May.

Myer said that it would now postpone the re-opening to May 11 from the originally announced date of April 27.

Premier announced its postponement in a trading update earlier this week.

“The health and wellbeing of Myer customers, team members, their families and the broader communities in which Myer operates remains our absolute priority, and Myer is fully supportive of the continuing government measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the requirements for people to practise social distancing and only leave home for essential purposes,” the company said yesterday.

The retailer said that the Federal Government announced on April 16 that the lockdown would remain in place for a further four weeks.

“In line with this, Myer has taken the decision to extend the period of temporary closure of all physical stores until at least 11 May 2020, “ Myer said yesterday.

“Myer will closely monitor government measures and advice over the coming weeks, with a view to reopening stores as soon as possible. The reopening of stores may occur on a staged basis, taking account of applicable conditions and government measures across different states and localities.

“Myer will continue to operate its online business (myer.com.au) during the temporary store closure period, while ensuring a safe and hygienic environment for online team members.

“The online business, which is available to customers 24/7, has performed strongly since the physical stores were closed on 29 March 2020. Online fulfilment is now occurring at 26 locations across the store and distribution centre network.

“Pleasingly, this has resulted in approximately 20% of team members being asked to return to work to support online fulfilment, the retailer said yesterday.

“Myer is continuing to take all necessary measures to minimise costs, including engaging in ongoing discussions with suppliers and landlords,” the company said in the statement.

Myer CEO, John King, said: in yesterday’s statement “The decision to extend the period of temporary closure of all physical stores was extremely tough, but it is reflective of our continuing focus on operating our business in a manner that protects the health and wellbeing of customers and team members, whilst supporting the government efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 through stay at home directions and other social distancing measures.

“The strong growth in the online business during the past few weeks has been particularly encouraging.

“Our plans for reopening our physical stores are well advanced and we look forward to welcoming customers back into stores, when it is safe to do so.

“Above all else, we take this opportunity to thank our customers and team members for their continued support and loyalty to Myer during this challenging period,” he said.

Like Premier Investments, Myer will miss the trade leading up to Mothers’ Day on Sunday, May 10.

Myer shares rose 5.5% to 19 cents.