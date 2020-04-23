Broker News

April 23, 2020

COE – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

March quarter production and revenue were below expectations, mainly because of a delay at Sole and also lower gas at Casino and lower oil at Cooper Basin.

The main risk, Credit Suisse assesses, is if the issue with H2S processing means Orbost struggles to reach nameplate.

While the business appears resilient to lower oil prices compared with its peers, Credit Suisse finds more compelling upside elsewhere. Neutral maintained. Target is reduced to $0.44 from $0.45.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $0.44.Current Price is $0.41. Difference: $0.03 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If COE meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AFG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

BPT – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

AMC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

BAP – UBS rates the stock as Buy

EHL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

S32 – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform