Broker News

April 22, 2020

AMC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse expects Amcor’s rigid plastics will be affected, envisaging a -5% drop in volume in the second half, given The Coca-Cola Co reported global volumes during April are down -25%.

The weakness is expected to be partially offset by growth in diversified products, based on increased demand for cleaning & personal care items.

Credit Suisse retains an Outperform rating and, on a weaker Australian dollar, raises the target to $16.90 from $16.25.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $16.90.Current Price is $13.33. Difference: $3.57 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AMC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BAP – UBS rates the stock as Buy

EHL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

S32 – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SYD – UBS rates the stock as Buy

EHL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

SFR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform