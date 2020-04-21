LICs

April 21, 2020

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Capital Preservation In An Equity Sell-Off

By William Gormly | More Articles by William Gormly

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (VG1) delivered a strong March result with a pre-tax NTA and share price return of 1.4% and 2.7%, respectively. VG1 entered the month with a 72% net equity exposure, predominately weighted towards the United States. The cash weighting of the portfolio rose from 28% to 55% over the month. A weakening AUD against the USD added a 4.8% return to the portfolio. The comparative portfolio underperformance against the MSCI World Net TR Index (A$) over the previous 12 months was recovered after the strong month.

Average discount widens out to 13% in March

Using the LIC/LITs included in the Bell Potter coverage, the average discount to NTA/NAV widened out to 13% in March. The widest it has been since March 2012.

For full details refer to the detailed report below or click here to download your copy.

William Gormly

About William Gormly

William Gormly is an ETF/LIC Specialist at Bell Potter Securities. Will provides comprehensive coverage of the ETF and LIC sectors, producing a range of highly regarded reports covering investment fundamentals, asset class structure and cost, and the role of managed investments in portfolios.

View more articles by William Gormly →

More Related Articles

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: WAM Dividends, L1 Long Short Fund Nears 2 Years On ASX

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: SEC Buyback, Metrics Credit Upgraded

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Value In Cash

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Upcoming Dividends Provide Yield Opportunity

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Sustainable Income During Market Volatility

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Nothing But Blue Skies From Now On?