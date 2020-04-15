Bell Potter LIC Weekly: WAM Dividends, L1 Long Short Fund Nears 2 Years On ASX

Wilson Asset Management upcoming dividends

There are four Wilson Asset Management International (WAMI) LICs that have upcoming fully-franked dividends payable that offer an attractive yield.

Long Short Fund approaches 2 years on ASX

This month marks two years since L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (LSF) raised $1.3bn in its 2018 IPO. Over this time, LSF shareholders have experienced a negative return of 52.8%. The underlying pre-tax NTA had decreased 36.1% and the discount widened out to 29.6% as at 7 April.

Bell Potter’s Indicative NTA tracks the ‘indicative’ movement of a LIC’s underlying NTA each month by monitoring the percentage movements of the disclosed holdings and using an index to track the movement of the remaining positions. The Indicative NTA works best with LICs that have a high percentage of investments concentrated in its Top 20, regular disclosure of its Top 20, lower turnover of investments, regular disclosure of its cash position and the absence of a performance fee. We have also included an adjusted indicative NTA^ and adjusted discount^ that removes the LIC distribution from the ex-dividend date until the receipt of the new NTA post the payment date. This report is published each Monday prior to the market open and is available on a daily basis.

