Broker News

April 8, 2020

TAH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse suspects the company may need equity of $500m, although it acknowledges it does not have a liquidity issue.

This would enable Tabcorp to set the balance sheet for a leverage ratio target of 2.5-3.0x and prepare for the acquisition of WA Wagering.

Estimates for earnings per share are downgraded -10-18% of the forecast period. Outperform maintained. Target is reduced to $3.20 from $4.25.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $3.20.Current Price is $2.77. Difference: $0.43 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TAH meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CBA – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

SXL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ORG – Citi rates the stock as Buy

CBA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

RWC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

DTL – Morgans rates the stock as Hold