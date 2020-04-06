Broker News

April 6, 2020

ORA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The company expects to complete the sale of the fibre business by the end of the month. Credit Suisse now assumes $750m is distributed by way of a special dividend of $0.62. A $200m buyback is then expected in FY21.

The broker assumes the packaging distribution business suffers a -20% drop in earnings (EBIT) in FY21. The Australasian beverage packaging business is likely to gain from pantry stocking beer and soft drinks.

Outperform rating maintained. Target is reduced to $2.15 from $3.40.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $2.15.Current Price is $2.45. Difference: ($0.30) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ORA meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

DTL – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

FBU – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

IEL – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Sell

ABC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

CBA – Citi rates the stock as Buy

IEL – Morgans rates the stock as Upgrade to Add from Hold