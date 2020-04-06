DTL – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

Data#3 has noted its primary objective at present is to keep staff and customers safe and serviced. Immediate demand for the company’s remote working solutions is strong. Data suggests to the broker Data#3 will achieve its full-year objective of delivering sustainable growth.

Yet economic uncertainty cannot be ignored, hence the broker lowers its forecasts and target to $3.45 from $4.31. Hold retained.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $3.45.Current Price is $3.33. Difference: $0.12 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DTL meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).