ASIC Catches Up With IPO Wealth / Mayfair Platinum

Further to our article on March 2, 2019 – IPO Wealth: More Questions Than Answers and our follow-up article on March 20, 2020 – Its Always Been Time To Redeem IPO Wealth, ASIC has commenced proceedings against the company for misleading or deceptive advertising.

You can follow these links to the media release, concise statement, and originating process on the ASIC website.

ASIC has also established a dedicated webpage for Mayfair 101/Mayfair Platinum debenture product investors.

Investors that have concerns about their dealings with the Mayfair 101 group can lodge a report of misconduct with ASIC.