Markets

April 3, 2020

Next Week At A Glance

By Greg Peel | More Articles by Greg Peel

Under normal circumstances the extra hour this Sunday would be welcomed by everyone (in relevant states) but when in iso, it’s just another hour to fill.

Note that as of Tuesday morning the NYSE will close at 6am Sydney time, while the SPI Overnight will continue to close at 7am.

It might nevertheless be more comforting to note that there’ll only be four days of market volatility this week and next. Not that anyone will notice a four-day break (unless you report on financial markets).

The RBA will meet on Tuesday to at best update on monetary stimulus progress.

The minutes of last month’s Fed meeting will be so last month.

Next week brings more February data release we can immediately dismiss. The Michigan Uni fortnightly US consumer sentiment index on Thursday night might tell a tale, however.

China releases March inflation data on Good Friday.

Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) reports earnings on Wednesday. Dividend cut warning. The bank has already withdrawn guidance.

The calendar shows Scentre Group ((SCG)) and Iluka Resources ((ILU)) holding AGMs next week. Not sure how AGMs will progress from here, if at all. Management could broadcast online but without the usual shareholder crowd in attendance, critical voting, on remuneration for example, is compromised.

I can just see the joy on the little kiddies faces next Sunday when they’re let loose on a toilet paper hunt.

Greg Peel

About Greg Peel

Greg Peel joined Macquarie Bank in 1986 and acquired trading experience in equities, currency, fixed income and commodities derivatives, ultimately being appointed director of equity derivatives trading. He later published In With The Smart Money (a plain English guide to the mysterious world of financial markets and derivatives) and acted as a consultant to boutique investment funds. In 2004 Greg joined FNArena as a contributing writer. He is now a director and principal of the company. Greg compliments the journalistic background of the FNArena team with lengthy experience as a financial markets proprietary trader.

View more articles by Greg Peel →

More Related Articles

The Big Three Forecasts Of The Future

Lunch Report: ASX Fading From Strong Open

The Coronavirus Pandemic & The Economy – A Q&A From An Investment Perspective

US Unemployment Claims Pass A Staggering 6.6 Million

Wall St Gains After Trump Sparks Oil Surge

Overnight: Fighting Back