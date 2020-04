Aussie shares are back in the red on Thursday, with the ASX 200 index down 132pts or 2.6% to 5,120.2. This follows a 4.4% decline for US equities overnight, as the focus returns to the quick spread of the coronavirus in the US. President Trump warned that the US could face as many as 240,000 deaths from COVID-19 (~4,500 at the moment) and said the country will face a ‘very painful few weeks’.