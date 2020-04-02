Broker News

April 2, 2020

BAP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Bapcor has underperformed recently, given the concerns around shut-downs and the associated impact on the balance sheet.

Credit Suisse observes the company has multiple options on its balance sheet which limits gearing to 2.6x FY20 operating earnings (EBITDA).

The broker retains an Outperform rating and reduces the target to $5.85 from $7.50.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $5.85.Current Price is $4.22. Difference: $1.63 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BAP meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

IEL – Morgans rates the stock as Upgrade to Add from Hold

TLS – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ASX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

WES – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

LVH – Morgans rates the stock as Add

CGF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral