LVH – Morgans rates the stock as Add

LiveHire has won a major contract for its talent community software from the Queensland public service. The deal will allow Queensland to have a more efficient response to the coronavirus pandemic, redeploying more than 15,000 public service employees.

However, this is not enough to offset reduced demand from the corporate sector, Morgans asserts, and forecasts are reduced.

The broker points out that, should the company be successful in implementing its strategy, the rewards for shareholders could be substantial down the track. Add maintained. Target is reduced to $0.56 from $0.76.

Sector: Software & Services.

