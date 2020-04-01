Broker News

April 1, 2020

LVH – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

LiveHire has won a major contract for its talent community software from the Queensland public service. The deal will allow Queensland to have a more efficient response to the coronavirus pandemic, redeploying more than 15,000 public service employees.

However, this is not enough to offset reduced demand from the corporate sector, Morgans asserts, and forecasts are reduced.

The broker points out that, should the company be successful in implementing its strategy, the rewards for shareholders could be substantial down the track. Add maintained. Target is reduced to $0.56 from $0.76.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $0.56.Current Price is $0.12. Difference: $0.44 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If LVH meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 79% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ASX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

WES – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

CGF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

CWN – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

RRL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

WPL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform