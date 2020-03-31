Broker News

March 31, 2020

RRL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

Credit Suisse increases estimates for earnings per share by 7% and 27% in FY20 and FY21 respectively, implementing higher gold and lower FX estimates.

Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target reduced to $4.70 from $4.75.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $4.70.Current Price is $3.93. Difference: $0.77 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RRL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

