Broker News

March 31, 2020

CWN – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS suggests the market is discounting the longer-term outlook for Crown Resorts. The broker estimates cash burn of -$40m per month during the period the casinos are shut down.

This provides significant flexibility against a cash balance of around $850m. Nevertheless, the broker assumes construction of Crown Sydney slows down.

Liquidity and gearing should not be an issue after the re-opening, if the company can collect on its estimated $800m of apartment sales.

The main downside risk is the NSW public casino inquiry, which has been postponed. Rating is upgraded to Buy from Neutral and the target reduced to $9.15 from $11.40.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $9.15.Current Price is $7.20. Difference: $1.95 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CWN meets the UBS target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CGF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

RRL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

WPL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CLV – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

S32 – Morgans rates the stock as Add

S32 – Morgans rates the stock as Add